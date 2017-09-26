Out of Team India reckoning, Ravindra Jadeja talks about 'police report' in strange Instagram post

New Delhi: Hours after he was left out of the Indian squad for the last two matches of the ongoing five-match ODI series against Australia, Ravindra Jadeja shared a rather strange Instagram post, riddled with cryptic messages, on Monday.

In the post, the 28-year-old all-rounder cited his "police report" to claimed that he had a great night out. What's even more amusing is the picture itself. The number one ranked Test all-rounder is seen 'smoking', which we can't confirmed though.

Had a really great "Night Out" last night, according to my police report.#rajputboy A post shared by Ravindrasinh Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

The Indian selectors on Sunday announced the squad for the remaining two matches, to be played in Bengaluru and Nagpur on Thursday (September 28) and Sunday (October 1).

Axar Patel, who was on the sidelines for all three matches played so far due to an ankle injury, returned thus opening the exit doors to Jadeja. The Saurashtra cricketer was called in as Patel's replacement, but never got to play.

It's pertinent to mention that, Jadeja and spin Ravichandran Ashwin have been 'rested' from the limited-overs' duties and were not selected when the Indian team was announced for the first three matches of the series.

Jadeja has played 32 Tests, 136 ODIs and 40 T20Is.

India have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, giving Virat Kohli & Co the numero spot ODI rankings. However, India will need to win the remaining matches to retain the spot. A defeat at Chinnaswamy against Australia on Thursday can witness the team slipping down to No.2, behind South Africa.