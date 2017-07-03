'Outspoken' Virender Sehwag will have to keep his mouth shut if appointed as Team India coach: Report

New Delhi: Before Ravi Shastri confirmed his interest in India's coaching role, Virender Sehwag was being touted as the favourite to seal the top job. While the Nawab of Nazafgarh was the favourite among those who had applied for the job, things weren't the same after he sent a two-line resume to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Delhi batsman's resume read, ‘mentor and a coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has played with all these (Indian) boys before’.

Sehwag was later asked by the BCCI to send an elaborated resume for the job.

However, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Sehwag's outspoken behaviour might go against him.

“Yes, Viru is outspoken on social media,” a BCCI source told the newspaper, “But then, if he is appointed, he would be instructed to keep his mouth shut. Our fear is that he would just say, ‘so what?’, if India loses a match or a series. That would surely ruffle the feathers of important people.

Apart from Sehwag, former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri, former Australian fast bowler and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, Englishman Richard Pybus, former Indian cricketers Dodda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput have applied for the job.

Former West Indies cricketer Phil Simmons, has emerged out as the latest candidate to have send his application to the Indian board.

Keeping in mind the fact that Shastri's stint with the Indian squad as the director of the team was a successful one, and also considering his proximity with skipper Virat Kohli, the Mumbai batsman has emerged as the favourite to become Anil Kumble's successor.

Not to forget, Shastri contract extension could not be materialised last year, as he was replaced by Kumble, who bowled over the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) during the interview process to seal the top job.