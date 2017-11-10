Overworked Hardik Pandya rested for Sri Lanka Test series

New Delhi: Last month, the BCCI Selection Committee headed by MSK Prasad had announced India's Test squad for the first two Test against Sri Lanka, starting November 16.

However, on Friday, another announcement was made that all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been rested for the entire series.

In a press release, the BCCI said, "Considering Mr Pandya's heavy recent workload, the decision was made to negate any possibility of a major injury concern. Mr Pandya will undergo a period of strength at conditioning at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru."

Pandya got a minor injury on his hand while fielding during the final T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Earlier, Abhinav Mukund had made way for a fit-again opener Murali Vijay.

Vijay was not a part of the last Test series against Sri Lanka due to a hand injury and some other fitness-related issues.

Ajinkya Rahane was retained as vice-captain of the Test team led by Virat Kohli.

It is expected that Kohli will be rested for the final Test and the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, which is slated in December, as he will be required fresh and re-energised before the tough tour of South Africa.

Predictably, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja made a comeback in the longer version with Kuldeep Yadav being the third specialist spinner.

Senior speedsters Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma are back in the squad for the five-day format along with Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha.

The selectors also named the Board President XI (BP XI) squad led by Naman Ojha for a two-day warm-up game against Sri Lanka before the Test series.

TEST SQUAD:

Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, M Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.