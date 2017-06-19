close
Pack your bags and go to Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir's stern advice for Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Gambhir's tweet came after Farooq congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Team on their victory over Team India in the ICC Champions Trophy final held on Sunday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 23:21
New Delhi: Senior Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir on Sunday hit out at Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq asking him to pack his bags and move to Pakistan after the latter hailed Pakistan's win over India in ICC Champions Trophy final.

Gambhir took to Twitter to write, "A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don't u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing."

Gambhir's tweet came after Farooq congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Team on their victory over Team India in the ICC Champions Trophy final held on Sunday.

"Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan," he said.

Mirwaiz, a few days back too, had cheered for the Pakistan Cricket Team after their win over England in the first semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy.

The chairman of Hurriyat Forum tweeted, "As we were finishing taraweeh, could hear the fire crackers bursting, well played team #Paksitan. Best of luck for the finals!"

This tweet of his earned the ire of many, including political leaders, who asked the media and the people to ignore the comments made by `anti-national elements like him.`

(With ANI inputs)

TAGS

Gautam GambhirMirwaiz Umar FarooqICC Champions TrophyIndia vs Pakistancricket news

