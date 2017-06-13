Painting celebrating Virat Kohli's achievements sold for nearly Rs 24 crores

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli is an inspiration to millions of people around the world. This time he inspired artist Sasha Jaffrey, whose latest work is a painting celebrating the cricketer's achievements.

The 40-year-old artist unveiled his masterpiece during the recent charity dinner organised by Virat Kohli Foundation in London.

Dubai-based Jaffrey is an award-winning and one of the most notable painters in the world.

The artist who is wooed by royalty and Hollywood superstars handpicks his subjects after spending quality time with them.

"I have to meet and spend enough time with them. Some guys don’t open up immediately, others are remarkably open.I have to meet and spend enough time with them. Some guys don’t open up immediately, others are remarkably open," Sasha revealed in an interview.

The artist with Indian and Pakistani roots collaborated with likes of David Beckham, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and Sir Alex Ferguson for their charities and causes.

British Indian entrepreneur Poonam Gupta bought the painting depicting Virat Kohli's IPL journey over 10 years for a whopping 2.9 million pounds (Rs. 23.76 crores approximately).

"What I like about this young generation of Indian cricketers is that they are responsible and want to make difference on and off the field. I am very connected to the cause taken up by Virat," said Poonam Gupta, who is CEO of Scotland-based company PG Papers.

"Slavery has no place in this world and we need to stand up and do our bit. I am glad Virat has come forward against this evil and by buying this magnificent piece of art created by my favourite artist Sasha Jaffrey, I tick two boxes. I take a rare masterpiece to my home and also help this noble cause in my own way," Gupta said