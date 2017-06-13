close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Painting celebrating Virat Kohli's achievements sold for nearly Rs 24 crores

The artist with Indian and Pakistani roots collaborated with likes of David Beckham, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and Sir Alex Ferguson for their charities and causes.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 18:23
Painting celebrating Virat Kohli&#039;s achievements sold for nearly Rs 24 crores
Courtesy Twitter

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli is an inspiration to millions of people around the world. This time he inspired artist Sasha Jaffrey, whose latest work is a painting celebrating the cricketer's achievements.

The 40-year-old artist unveiled his masterpiece during the recent charity dinner organised by Virat Kohli Foundation in London.

Dubai-based Jaffrey is an award-winning and one of the most notable painters in the world.

The artist who is wooed by royalty and Hollywood superstars handpicks his subjects after spending quality time with them.

"I have to meet and spend enough time with them. Some guys don’t open up immediately, others are remarkably open.I have to meet and spend enough time with them. Some guys don’t open up immediately, others are remarkably open," Sasha revealed in an interview.

The artist with Indian and Pakistani roots collaborated with likes of David Beckham, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and Sir Alex Ferguson for their charities and causes.

British Indian entrepreneur Poonam Gupta bought the painting depicting Virat Kohli's IPL journey over 10 years for a whopping 2.9 million pounds (Rs. 23.76 crores approximately).

"What I like about this young generation of Indian cricketers is that they are responsible and want to make difference on and off the field. I am very connected to the cause taken up by Virat," said Poonam Gupta, who is CEO of Scotland-based company PG Papers.

"Slavery has no place in this world and we need to stand up and do our bit. I am glad Virat has come forward against this evil and by buying this magnificent piece of art created by my favourite artist Sasha Jaffrey, I tick two boxes. I take a rare masterpiece to my home and also help this noble cause in my own way," Gupta said

TAGS

Virat KohliDavid BeckhamVirat Kohli IPLVirat Kohli FoundationSasha JaffreySachin tendulkarMS DhoniPoonam GuptaYuvraj SinghSir Alex Ferguson

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Ravindra Jadeja reveals name of his newborn daughter on Twitter
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Ravindra Jadeja reveals name of his newborn daughter on Twi...

WATCH: Brock Lesnar returns to Raw; brawls with Samoa Joe pulling all wrestlers, security officials out
Other Sports

WATCH: Brock Lesnar returns to Raw; brawls with Samoa Joe p...

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo accused of 14.7 million euro​ tax fraud by Spanish authorities
Football

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo accused of 14.7 million...

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann signs new Atletico Madrid deal
Football

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann signs new Atleti...

Virat Kohli replaces AB de Villiers as World No. 1 ODI batsman, Shikhar Dhawan returns in top 10
cricket

Virat Kohli replaces AB de Villiers as World No. 1 ODI bats...

AB de Villiers to lead South Africa in England T20 series
cricket

AB de Villiers to lead South Africa in England T20 series

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video