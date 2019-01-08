Pak PM Imran Khan congratulates India after historic Test series triumph against Australia

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team after their historic 2-1 Test series triumph against Australia.

"Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia," he tweeted.

Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2019

India emerged victorious in the first and third Tests in Adelaide and Melbourne while Australia registered a win in the second match in Perth. The fourth Test ended in a draw after the fifth day's play was abandoned due to inclement weather.

Pace-bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami were the key performers for India, picking wickets at crucial intervals.

Australian captain Tim Paine conceded that the current Indian bowling attack was the best, citing their relentless pressure on his side's batsmen as a key factor behind the triumph.

"This (Indian) attack was seriously good, I don't think in Australia we have given them enough credit for how relentless they are. The three quicks bowled pretty good pace, they are relentless in pressure," he said.