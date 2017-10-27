PAK vs SL, 3rd T20I: Faheem Ashraf becomes first Pakistani bowler to take hat-trick in shortest format of the game — Video

New Delhi: Faheem Ashraf on Friday became the first ever Pakistani bowler to take a hat-trick in the T20I cricket. The 23-year-old all-rounder produced figures of 3-0-16-3 to help Pakistan restrict Lanka to 124/9.

Pakistan won the toss and put Lanka to bat at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Pakistan, who won the first match yesterday comfortably, ran into Danushka Gunathilaka (51) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (32), but came back strongly towards the end.

In the last 23 balls of the innings, Pakistan leaked just 18 runs and took eight wickets, with Ashraf playing the role of an enforcer.

He first removed Isuru Udana, off the fourth ball of the 19th over, thanks to a mistimed pull. Hasan Ali took an easy catch.

It was followed by the wicket of Mahela Udawatte, with Babar Azam taking the catch.

Dasun Shanaka, who witnessed the fall of Udana and Udawatee from the non-striker's end, returned to the strike and ended up as the hat-trick victim after he was trapped in front.

He thus became the sixth overall bowler to claim a T20I hat-trick, after Brett Lee (2007), Jacob Oram (2009), Tim Southee (2010), Thisara Perera (2016) and Lasith Malinga (2017).