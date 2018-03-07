Pakistan begins World Cup 2019 preparations with 20 confirmed probables

Sharjah: Pakistan has earnestly begun its preparations for the ICC 2019 World Cup scheduled to be England and Wales from May 30. Former national captain and current chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has revealed that Pakistan has already begun examining its strengths and weaknesses, and is confident of a strong showing.

Inzamam said at the press conference in Sharjah, "The World Cup is in our mind and we have to see how many of the available players can make a place in the national team for the tournament in 2019. We have 20 probable in our sight."

Inzamam also reserved special praise for Sarfaraz Ahmed and confirmed the wicketkeeper-batsman will lead the national side in the coveted tournament. “We should know beforehand who is going to lead the team in the 2019 World Cup. Sarfraz’s leadership in the last year has been exceptional and there is no doubt that he will lead the team in the 50-over World Cup next year,” he was quoted as saying by Pakistani media.

Pakistan has won only one 50-over World Cup when Imran Khan leads the team to triumph and glory in 1992. Performance in successive World Cups though have not led to the title. In the last World Cup in 2015, the team lost its opening match to arch-rivals India and eventually crashed out to Australia in the quarter-final stage. The team is currently placed eight in ICC ODI rankings.