Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq blames fatigue for poor show in Australia

New Delhi: Nothing is going right for Pakistan cricket team in Australia. After getting whitewashed in the three-match Test series, they now face ODI series defeat too. Trailing 2-1 in the five-match series, they enter in a must-win game on Sunday against an upbeat Australian side at Sydney.

Their woes further compounded with injuries and unavailability to key players, including the ODI skipper Azhar Ali.

On the eve of tomorrow's match, Pakistan's chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq defended the team, saying the poor form was mainly due to fatigue. The lose in the second third match at Perth, where Pakistan committed too many blunders while fielding could well be attributed to exhaustion, but 0-3 defeat in Test series required much better explanation than mere fatigue factor.

Yes, Pakistan cricket team has been on the road for some time. But again, for an international side which has got limited matches at home due to unfavorable conditions, traveling was the last option. And the best way to counter such 'fatigue' is getting super fit.

"And the fact is that our players fitness levels are still not at par with that of some other teams so that is also affecting their performances.

"After returning from England after just three or four days we went to the UAE for the West Indies series and from there directly for the tours of New Zealand and Australia. To meet such a gruelling schedule our players need to work more on their fitness," PTI quoted him.

Before the Australia tour, they were beaten in both Tests in New Zealand, which was preceded by a poor outing in the final Test against West Indies Test at their new home UAE.