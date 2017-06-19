Pakistan Cricket Board optimistic of hosting World XI T20 series in Lahore

Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials are confident of finalising an agreement this week with the ICC to have a World XI team playing three T20 matches in Lahore in September.

With the ICC meetings being held this week in London after the Champions Trophy, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan is hoping to ink an agreement with the apex body's special task force on Pakistan cricket for the World XI tour.

"Some issues have to be worked out but Shaharyar Khan has had discussions on them with Giles Clarke, who heads the ICC special task force and who is talking to other cricket boards to send players for the World XI tour," a PCB official told PTI.

He said that financial aspect of the tour and the players involved were the main issues that were yet to be sorted out.

"The PCB does not want a situation where it loses lot of money on the World XI series. But at the same time, with the team having won the Champions Trophy, Shaharyar knows this is the best time to start the process of involving the ICC and member boards in reviving international cricket in Pakistan," the source said.

The PCB chief had, a few months back, virtually ruled out the World XI visit saying it would cause Pakistan heavy losses and the board was not in a position to bear such losses.

Pakistan's head coach Mickey Arthur also said after the final at the Oval that he would like to see the World XI touring Pakistan this year.

Pakistan has not hosted a Test nation since March, 2009 when militants attacked the Sri Lankan team in Lahore.