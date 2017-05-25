close
Pakistan cricketer Bilal Irshad becomes first player to score triple century in ODIs

The tournament is reportedly organised to aim to unearth new talents in Pakistan.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 21:24
Courtesy: Twitter (PCB)

New Delhi: Pakistan cricketer Bilal Irshad created history after becoming the first player to score a triple century in a one-day match.

According to reports, the 26-year-old from Sindh smashed a world record 320 off 175 balls for his local club Shaheed Alam Bux Cricket Club in the game against Al Rehman CC in the Fazal Mahmood Inter-club Cricket Championship.

The opener hit nine sixes and 42 boundaries.

The tournament is reportedly organised to aim to unearth new talents in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also posted a tweet confirming the feat.

He shared a 364-run partnership for the second wicket with Zakir Hussain. It is also the second-highest stand in List A cricket, behind the 372-run stand between Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels for West Indies in the 2015 ICC World Cup encounter against Zimbabwe in Canberra.

Thanks to their epic stand, Shaheed Alam Bux Cricket Club reach 556/4 in 50 overs, and went onto win the match by 411 runs.

Earlier this year, Delhi boy Mohit Ahlawat became the first cricketer to score a triple century in a T20 game. His 302 came off mere 72 balls with the help of 39 sixes and 14 fours.

