Pakistan

Pakistan cricketer tests positive for prohibited substance

A player has reportedly tested positive for a prohibited substance. But under ICC rules PCB cannot name the player or charge sheet him until the chemical report is confirmed by the anti-dope agency of the government.

File photo

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that a prominent cricketer has tested positive for a prohibited substance but refused to reveal the name as per International Cricket Council (ICC) rules.

"A player has reportedly tested positive for a prohibited substance. But under ICC rules PCB cannot name the player or charge sheet him until the chemical report is confirmed by the anti-dope agency of the government. We should have an answer in a day or two," the tweet read.

The PCB is awaiting the results of a blood sample from Pakistan`s anti-doping department which will rubber stamp the doping although the test has come back positive. 

The test is understood to have taken place during the recent domestic 50-over tournament in Faisalabad, according to an espncricinfo report.

Depending on the nature of the prohibited substance, the player could face up to a two-year ban. 

The last Pakistan international to suffer that fate was Raza Hasan, who tested positive for cocaine in 2015, and was banned till 2017.

