Pakistan cricketers set to get richer as PCB receives Rs 230 million from ICC as Champions Trophy prize money

Karachi: The Pakistan team that lifted the Champions Trophy in June, will be richer by a few million rupees as the PCB has received the winner's prize money of 230 million rupees from the International Cricket Council.

Members of the Pakistan team have already been feted with cash awards, plots and luxury cars at functions and ceremonies organised to celebrate the victory.

According to details, the PCB has conveyed to the players and team management that out of the total prize money received from the ICC, there will be 16 shares for the players and one for the management.

Under this arrangement, each player is set to be richer by around 13.5 million rupees while the management, which includes all the coaches, will get around 10,00,000 rupees each.

The Pakistan team won a total prize purse of USD 2, 200,000 and the amount has been sent to the PCB without any tax cuts.

The players as soon as they returned home were given a reception by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in which he awarded each player 10 million rupees each and 5 and 2.5 million each to the management and coaches while chief selector Inzamam- ul-Haq also got 10 million rupees.