Scotland vs Pakistan

Pakistan dismantle Scotland's challenge in second T20I to win series

Pakistan claimed the two-T20I series by winning both matches against hosts Scotland.

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@CricketScotland

Pakistan on Wednesday cruised to yet another comprehensive victory against Scotland when the team won the second and final T20I match in Edinburgh by a mammoth 84 runs.

The visitors dominated proceedings right from the word go after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Fakhar Zaman (33 off 25) and Ahmed Shehzad (24 off 22) provided a solid foundation to the team before an unbeaten 49 off 22 from the experienced Shoaib Malik knocked the wind out of the Scottish bowling attack. Malik struck as many as five sixes in his blitzkrieg knock that helped his side post a respectable total of 166/6.

The target could have been even greater but for spinner Michael Leask who managed to claim three wickets at crucial intervals to keep a check on scoring. His four overs went for 31 making him one of the most economical bowlers in the innings.

There was no such heroics from the Scottish batting, however. The start of the chase itself was inauspicious as Usman Khan struck with the third delivery of the innings - sending back opener George Munsey.

Wickets kept falling at steady intervals with only three batsmen managing to reach double-digit individual scores.

For Pakistan, medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf claimed three wickets while Usman picked two.

 

