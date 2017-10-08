close
Pakistan extend coach Mickey Arthur's contract till 2019 World Cup

Confirming the news, the PCB official admitted that Arthur could prove to be the best coaching option following the Champions Trophy victory.

ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 00:45
Courtesy: Reuters

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has extended national team head coach Mickey Arthur`s contract till the 2019 World Cup.

According to the Dawn, the PCB is satisfied with the performance of Arthur since he guided the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side to their maiden Champions Trophy title in England.

Confirming the news, the PCB official admitted that Arthur could prove to be the best coaching option following the Champions Trophy victory.

The South African coach, who was initially contracted in May 2016 to serve for up to two years, also reportedly wants the contracts of the rest of the support staff to be extended so that the team could prepare well for the World Cup.

It should be noted that batting coach Grant Flower has been associated with the team since 2014, while bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and fielding coach Steve Rixon were roped in the role soon after Arthur`s appointment.

 

TAGS

Pakistan CricketPCBMickey Arthur2019 World CupPakistan coachcricket news

