Mohammad Abbas

Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Abbas breaks 800-point mark in just 10 tests; finishes 3rd in ICC rankings

The 28-year-old played a key role in Pakistan's 1-0 win in the recently concluded 2-match Test series against Australia, making his presence felt with a 10-wicket haul in Abu Dhabi. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Abbas has been placed third in the ICC Player Rankings for Test Bowlers with 800 ratings points having taken only 10 tests to do so according to the list which was released on Sunday. 

The 28-year-old played a key role in Pakistan's 1-0 win in the recently concluded 2-match Test series against Australia, making his presence felt with a 10-wicket haul in Abu Dhabi, which helped ensure a 373-run win for his side. 

South African all-rounder Vernon Philander and Pakistan's off-spinner Yasir Shah are the only other cricketers to have crossed the 800-point landmark in the 20th century. At the same time, the record was certainly reached in fewer tests by Charlie Turner (nine), John Ferris (nine), England’s Tom Richardson (eight) matches in the 19th century. 

While Turner and Richardson achieved the tally in 1892 while representing Australia and England respectively, Richardson turned out for both the nations during his cricketing career. 

Abbas kicked off the Test series against Australia on the 21st position, enjoying a jump of 18 spots, and enters the record books as the 10th ever Pakistan based bowler to reach 800 rating points. Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Mohammad Asif, Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Akhtar, Mushtaq Ahmed and Fazal Mahmood are the other names on the list for Pakistan.   

Pakistan's 1-0 win in the 2-match Test series against Australia has seen them close in on the 6th position in the team rankings while Australia has slipped to the 5rd position after being placed 3rd initially.  

