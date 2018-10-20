हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Danish Kaneria

Pakistan, I am sorry: Cricketer Danish Kaneria admits role in fixing scandal

Danish Kaneria has said he did not admit his guilt earlier because he was scared it would embarrass his father.

Pakistan, I am sorry: Cricketer Danish Kaneria admits role in fixing scandal
File photo

At one point in his career, Danish Kaneria was considered Pakistan's answer to Shane Warne. Then came allegations of fixing that put the leg-spinner on the sidelines - effectively halting his professional career as a cricketer. Now, the 37-year-old has admitted his guilt and has apologised to his country.

Kaneria said in a television documentary for Al Jazeera that he was indeed guilty of the charges levelled against him six years ago. "My name is Danish Kaneria and I admit that I was guilty of the two charges brought against me by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2012," he says. "I want to apologise to Mervyn Westfield, my Essex team-mates, my Essex cricket club, my Essex cricket fans. I say sorry to Pakistan."

Kaneria had been charged as being the 'middleman' in a deal which called for Westfield to concede 12 runs in his first over during a county 40-over match between Essex and Durham. While Westfield had to spend time behind bars, Kaneria was served a life ban by the English cricket board which meant no international cricket as well. Before and since the ban, Kaneria had maintained he is innocent but told Al Jazeera that it was because he feared he would embarrass his father if he admitted his guilt. His father was suffering from cancer and passes away in 2013. "His health was getting worse and worse. I didn't have the courage to face him and tell him that I was wrong. He was a very, very proud guy. Very, very proud of me and what I did, representing Pakistan, representing my country," he says in the documentary. "I want to ask people's forgiveness. Cricket has given me so much in my life and I want to give something back."

Kaneria, with 261 Test wickets, last played for his national team back in 2010 and played his last first-class match in 2012. He now wants ECB and ICC to give him another chance and feels he can educate youngsters on the proper conduct of cricketers and how to not steer away from the rules and regulations.

Danish KaneriaPCBECBICCMatch fixingfixing scandal

