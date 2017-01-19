Pakistan mess up big time in Australia — WATCH VIDEOS

New Delhi: After winning the second ODI against Australia on Sunday, Pakistan were looked set to register an unlikely back-to-back win Down Under.

But mistakes, plenty of them, spoilt their chances on Thursday as Australia won the second ODI match by seven wickets with Steve Smith scoring an unbeaten 108 off 104 balls in Perth.

Put into bat, Pakistan scored 263/7, still a good total.

Then, when their turn to field came, it looked like they were on course for a good win. Junaid Khan and Mohammad Amir took the wickets of David Warner and Usman Khawaja in quick time.

OUT! Now it's Khawaja edging one behind and Amir strikes. He's gone for 9 with Australia 2-45 (9.4) #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/NuahJbAFsl — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 19, 2017

Thereafter, the visitors messed up big time.

Here are some of those: First, Peter Handscomb was caught, then it turned out to be a no ball. The free hit was duly dispatched.

Well, well, well! Handscomb is caught on 0 but it's a big no ball from Junaid! Now it's a free hit. Incredible! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/LyN0gGM82C — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 19, 2017

And then this on the free hit! Quite the start to Handscomb's first ODI innings! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/R8Sif7M03o — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 19, 2017

Handscomb was even blocked at the exit.

BLOCKER! Gee he was moving quick to get down there and save the day for Handscomb! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/MOOEkuZ8Mu — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 19, 2017

Then he was dropped:

Peter Handscomb is off to buy a lottery ticket! pic.twitter.com/6KPKxIrSzR — cricket.com.au Video (@CricketVideo) January 19, 2017

Dropped! Handscomb can't believe his luck out there! Might have been another no ball anyway?! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/pe2th8EzDn — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 19, 2017

Handscomb, who made 82, even played this funny shot, to the dismay of Pakistan players.

Pretty sure Pete is just playing with the Pakistan bowlers now! He's 80* off 81 all of sudden... #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/PXFNy2Dnmq — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 19, 2017

Fourth match of the series will be played on January 22 at Sydney.