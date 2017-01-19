close
Pakistan mess up big time in Australia — WATCH VIDEOS

Mistakes spoilt their chances as Australia won the second ODI match by seven wickets with Steve Smith scoring an unbeaten 108 off 104 balls in Perth.

Courtesy: Twitter (@CricketAus)

New Delhi: After winning the second ODI against Australia on Sunday, Pakistan were looked set to register an unlikely back-to-back win Down Under.

But mistakes, plenty of them, spoilt their chances on Thursday as Australia won the second ODI match by seven wickets with Steve Smith scoring an unbeaten 108 off 104 balls in Perth.

Put into bat, Pakistan scored 263/7, still a good total.

Then, when their turn to field came, it looked like they were on course for a good win. Junaid Khan and Mohammad Amir took the wickets of David Warner and Usman Khawaja in quick time.

Thereafter, the visitors messed up big time.

Here are some of those: First, Peter Handscomb was caught, then it turned out to be a no ball. The free hit was duly dispatched.

Handscomb was even blocked at the exit.

Then he was dropped:

Handscomb, who made 82, even played this funny shot, to the dismay of Pakistan players.

Fourth match of the series will be played on January 22 at Sydney.

First Published: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 20:14

