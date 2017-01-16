close
Pakistan minister commits Twitter gaffe, mis-spells 'shirts' as 's**ts' while lauding team on win over Australia

The minister mis-spelt 'shirts' as 'shits' in in his message and before he could correct the mistake, trolls had started coming with screenshots of his hilarious error.

By Zee Media Bureau
New Delhi: Mohammad Hafeez-led Pakistan clinched their first victory on the tour of Australia as the visitors came out triumphant with a six-wicket win in the second one-day international of the five-match series.

A Pakistani minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (chief of Awami Muslim league) tweeted congratulatory message through his twitter account, expressing delight on the team's victory Down Under but committed a silly error which resulted in an unwanted series of trolls.

Pakistan minister Tweet

Here's the corrected version:-

As expected, trolls had to come.

Hafeez, leading Pakistan in the absence of injured captain Azhar Ali, carried Pakistan to 221-4 off 47.4 overs with a 72-run knock to level the series 1-1.

