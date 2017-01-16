Pakistan minister commits Twitter gaffe, mis-spells 'shirts' as 's**ts' while lauding team on win over Australia

New Delhi: Mohammad Hafeez-led Pakistan clinched their first victory on the tour of Australia as the visitors came out triumphant with a six-wicket win in the second one-day international of the five-match series.

A Pakistani minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (chief of Awami Muslim league) tweeted congratulatory message through his twitter account, expressing delight on the team's victory Down Under but committed a silly error which resulted in an unwanted series of trolls.

The minister mis-spelt 'shirts' as 'shits' in in his message and before he could correct the mistake, trolls had started coming with screenshots of his hilarious error.

Here's the corrected version:-

well played Green shirts — Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (@ShkhRasheed) January 15, 2017

As expected, trolls had to come.

@ShkhRasheed shit hi theek tha — Ghalib (@GhalibIrfann) January 15, 2017

Hafeez, leading Pakistan in the absence of injured captain Azhar Ali, carried Pakistan to 221-4 off 47.4 overs with a 72-run knock to level the series 1-1.