Pakistan minister commits Twitter gaffe, mis-spells 'shirts' as 's**ts' while lauding team on win over Australia
The minister mis-spelt 'shirts' as 'shits' in in his message and before he could correct the mistake, trolls had started coming with screenshots of his hilarious error.
New Delhi: Mohammad Hafeez-led Pakistan clinched their first victory on the tour of Australia as the visitors came out triumphant with a six-wicket win in the second one-day international of the five-match series.
A Pakistani minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (chief of Awami Muslim league) tweeted congratulatory message through his twitter account, expressing delight on the team's victory Down Under but committed a silly error which resulted in an unwanted series of trolls.
Here's the corrected version:-
well played Green shirts
— Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (@ShkhRasheed) January 15, 2017
As expected, trolls had to come.
.@ShkhRasheed screenshot ka zamana hai Sir pic.twitter.com/LS4uh0UE04
— atiya khawaja. (@iAtiyaaayy_) January 15, 2017
@ShkhRasheed u can't undo on internet pic.twitter.com/JFGA8Bi2V5
— Ragnar (@omarafique) January 15, 2017
@ShkhRasheed shit hi theek tha
— Ghalib (@GhalibIrfann) January 15, 2017
Nahi @ShkhRasheed sb aisay nhi chalay ga pic.twitter.com/gTrI7XSl0p
— Zeeshan (@ZeshanMalick) January 15, 2017
Hafeez, leading Pakistan in the absence of injured captain Azhar Ali, carried Pakistan to 221-4 off 47.4 overs with a 72-run knock to level the series 1-1.
