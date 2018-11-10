Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq taken to hospital after ripper bouncer

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq was taken to hospital after being hit on the helmet following a ferocious bouncer bowled by New Zealand pace-bowler Lockie Ferguson during the second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand at Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The 22-year-old cricketer was batting on 16, with his side comfortably poised at 54/0 after being handed a target of 210. That is when the unfortunate incident occurred.

ICYMI: Imam-ul-Haq has been taken to the hospital for scans after he was hit on the helmet earlier #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/hHsg8JYSAC — Cricingif (@_cricingif) November 9, 2018

Ferguson hit the grille of the helmet with a short, fast and venomous delivery which left the Pakistani youngster in no position to evade the blow.

Haq reacted immediately after being hit, with the batsman indicating clear signs of discomfort, as he removed his gloves and helmet before laying down on the ground.

The medical team rushed to the middle almost immediately and after a quick check, got the dazed cricketer to walk off the field. An initial update from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Haq had been taken to the hospital for CT scans and would also be monitored for the next 48 hours.

Imam ul Haq has been taken to the hospital for scans. Get well soon @ImamUlHaq12 #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/oXpAUwx5RZ — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) November 9, 2018

However, further confirmation by the PCB revealed that the opener had joined the team and would be under the observation of the team physio for 72 hours.

Imam ul Haq injury update. Imam ul Haq all scans clear. He joined the team and will remain under observation of Team Physio. pic.twitter.com/wrYn9FUfWG — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) November 9, 2018

Pakistan recorded a comfortable 6-wicket win in the clash against New Zealand with the next match all set to take place on Sunday.