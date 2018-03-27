Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir mulling to cut down on Test cricket to prolong career

Karachi: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir is mulling over the prospect of cutting down on playing a number of Test matches in a bid to extend his international career. Rubbishing rumours that he is thinking of giving up his career in the longest format of the game, the 25-year-old said that he had discussed the matter with Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur about managing his workload.

"I came to [an] agreement with Mickey and with so much cricket we need to follow a rotation policy so that everyone is fresh and fully fit for the country. His planning ahead of the 2019 World Cup is working very well. I didn`t say I don`t want to play Test cricket but that I want to weave myself in, resting for a few and playing the important games. This is being done by Australia and England, so why not us?," ESPNcricinfo quoted Amir as saying.

Amir has been continuously playing for Pakistan in all formats of the game, ever since making a return from his five-year ban for his alleged involvement in various offences of corrupt behaviour relating to the Lord`s Test between England and Pakistan in August 2010 by the independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal in February 2011.

Amir has played a total of 16 Tests and bagged 44 wickets since making a return to international cricket, however, it seems that the non-stop involvement in all formats might have burdened him."Cricket is different since 2010 and if you look back I have lost five precious years of my career. Just imagine had I played in all those years, the count could have been 70-80 Tests. I can`t roll back that lost time but I can manage my workload to extend my career as much as I can," Amir said.

Pakistan are now scheduled to host West Indies in a three-match T20I series, beginning April 1 at Karachi`s National Stadium.