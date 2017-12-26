Pakistan still have bowlers to trouble New Zealand, feels skipper Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan still have bowlers who can put pressure on New Zealand in their upcoming one-day series despite the absence of Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari and Imad Wasim through injury, captain Sarfraz Ahmed said Tuesday.

"It`s unfortunate that three of our key bowlers are injured but we still have good bowlers who can trouble New Zealand," he said, highlighting Hasan Ali who was declared player of the Champions Trophy in England this year with 13 wickets.

Pakistan`s 15-man squad flies early Wednesday to play five one-day internationals followed by three Twenty20s, with the first ODI in Wellington on January 6.

Sarfraz said Pakistan are ready after their Champions Trophy triumph in England.

"We have done the best preparation for the tour and all the players are in good form so we will do our best on the New Zealand tour," he told the media after a short training camp.

"Apart from opener Fakhar Zaman, all other players have played in New Zealand before so they know about the tough conditions and about the New Zealand team. So we are ready for the challenges."

New Zealand won a one-day series against the West Indies 3-0 on Tuesday but Sarfraz is still confident.

"We have a strong bowling unit and I am sure that the batting will also come good in tough conditions in New Zealand," he said.