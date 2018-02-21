Pakistan still number one in T20Is after clerical error in Australia's favour corrected

Celebrations in the Australian camp following their tri-series final win against New Zealand on Wednesday became subdued after it emerged they had not become the number one team in T20I cricket.

According to a calculation provided by an International Cricket Council spokesperson to cricket.com.au last week, Australia would move ahead of leaders Pakistan in the rankings for T20I teams if they won the tri-series undefeated - which they did.

However, hours later - after the match that saw Australia beat the Black Caps by 19 runs via the D/L method at Eden Park - the ICC admitted its 'clerical' error and said Pakistan remained the number one team in the shortest format of the game.

The ICC said that when the points were rounded off on Wednesday, Australia - seventh prior to the tri-series - were on 125.65 points, 0.19 points behind Pakistan on 125.84.