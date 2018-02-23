Pakistan Super League 2018: PCB enforces stringent security measures

Karachi: In a bid to avoid a repeat of last year's spot-fixing scandal in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has enforced several stringent anti-corruption measures in the ongoing tournament in the UAE.

According to details, the PCB's anti-corruption, vigilance and security unit has involved a noted website to keep a close watch on any unusual betting trends in the third edition of the PSL.

"The website, based in London, is keeping track of all bets placed on the PSL matches from all over the world and if they notice or pick up any unusual betting patterns on the tournament, they will report it to the PCB's ACU with all details," a board official said.

He added the website had been hired as it kept a close tab on all betting that takes place on cricket matches around the world and is a specialist in picking up unusual patterns.

"In addition, the board has deputed extra security and vigilance officers with the six franchises at their hotels in Dubai," he said.

He added that players had been told clearly they couldn't invite their guests to their rooms and if they wanted to meet them, they can only do it in the hotel lobby.

"Players have also been told to provide all details of the guests they are meeting or if they intend to dine out," he said.

The official said that last year's spot-fixing scandal had proven to be a big embarrassment for Pakistan cricket. Even the team owners have been told not to stay on the same hotel floors as their teams."

The official said the ACU had also coordinated with local law enforcement agencies to keep a watch on people using mobile phones in the stadiums to convey any information to their contacts who might be betting on matches.

Last year the PSL spot-fixing scandal led to at least six Pakistani players being suspended while two of them, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, were immediately suspended and sent back home from Dubai.

Later, the anti-corruption tribunal of the PCB imposed a five-year ban on Sharjeel and Khalid.