Pakistan Super League (PSL): Junaid Khan's hat-trick highlights Day 2 as Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans win

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) saw two exciting matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

In what was the second game of the league, Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 19 runs. Batting first, the Kings posted 149/9 thanks largely to Man-of-the-match Colin Ingram's 21-ball 41.

The Kings were looking at a score of 165 at one stage but the wickets fell in a heap in the last three overs to hamper their aspirations. Allrounder Shane Watson and Jofra Archer took three and two wickets respectively for the Gladiators.

In their chase, the Gladiators were no match for the Kings bowlers and were restricted to 130/9 in 20 overs, with Umar Amin and Mohammad Nawaz scoring 31 and 30 respectively. Imad Wasim, Tymal Mills and Mohammad Irfan (4) took two wickets each.

In the other encounter later in the day, Multan Sultans demolished Lahore Qalandars by 43 runs. After being put into bat, the Sultans scored a solid 179/5 with Kumar Sangakkara (63), Ahmed Shehzad (38) and captain Shoaib Malik (48) playing nice hands.

Then medium pacer Junaid Khan took a hat-trick to pile further agony on the Qalandars, who were bowled out for 136 in 17.2 overs. South Africa spinner Imran Tahir also claimed three wickets but he did damage at a crucial juncture and was chosen Man of the Match.

The Qalandars were 132/3 in the 15th over and looked in control of the chase but a collapse triggered by the wicket of Fakhar Zaman (49) saw them lose their last seven wickets for just four runs.

On Saturday, Islamabad United will play Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai in the first match of the day; in the second Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars will take the field.