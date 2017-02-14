Pakistan Super League: Umar Akmal creates unwanted record of maximum ducks in T20 cricket

New Delhi: Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has created an unwanted record – of being dismissed for a duck on maximum number of occasions in the history of Twenty20 cricket.

The right-hander achieved this milestone by getting out for a duck for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai on Sunday.

It was the same match where Qalandars almost broke the record for the shortest innings in T20 format after managing to bat for just 10.2 overs, 1.4 overs more than the previous record.

With his 24th duck in T20s, Akmal leapfrogged South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs (23) to take the top spot.

Widely regarded as one of Pakistan's finest limited-overs players, Akmal has played 204 innings in his career and failed to score a single run before getting out on 24 occasions.

Gibbs, with 23 ducks, is tied in second place with Sri Lankan great Tillakaratne Dilshan and West Indian batsman Dwayne Smith but has played fewer innings (167) when compared to Dilshan (217) and Smith (270).

Among Indian cricketers, discarded Indian left-hander Gautam Gambhir has failed to open his account on 18 occasions, followed by veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh (17).

New Zealand off-spinner Jeetan Patel has another unique record to his name, which is of being dismissed on duck most frequently in T20 cricket. The tweaker has taken only 68 innings to get out for a duck on 17 occasions – which is once every four innings.