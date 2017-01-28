Pakistan team returns home after forgettable Australia tour; greeted with taunts at airport

New Delhi: As expected the witch hunting has already been started in Pakistan after their forgettable tour of Australia. But leading the crowd was a crowd of waiting fans at the Lahore International Airport.

Australia won just one match, an One-Day International match, that too under make-shift skipper Muhammad Hafeez as captain Azhar Ali was unfit for the match.

The angry crowd directed their taunts at the embattled skipper, even as Pakistan players tried to avoid direct confrontation.

According to PTI, television channels showed footage of Azhar being hooted and taunted with cries of 'you leave the captaincy'.

Pakistan team returned home after an arduous tour Down Under, where they lost both the Test and ODI series.

Talks of sacking Ali as the ODI captain have already started doing the rounds.

Besides, Ali was also handed a one match penalty by the International Cricket Council for slow over rate.