Pakistan team returns home after forgettable Australia tour; greeted with taunts at airport
The angry crowd directed their taunts at the embattled skipper, even as Pakistan players tried to avoid direct confrontation.
New Delhi: As expected the witch hunting has already been started in Pakistan after their forgettable tour of Australia. But leading the crowd was a crowd of waiting fans at the Lahore International Airport.
Australia won just one match, an One-Day International match, that too under make-shift skipper Muhammad Hafeez as captain Azhar Ali was unfit for the match.
The angry crowd directed their taunts at the embattled skipper, even as Pakistan players tried to avoid direct confrontation.
According to PTI, television channels showed footage of Azhar being hooted and taunted with cries of 'you leave the captaincy'.
Pakistan team returned home after an arduous tour Down Under, where they lost both the Test and ODI series.
Talks of sacking Ali as the ODI captain have already started doing the rounds.
Besides, Ali was also handed a one match penalty by the International Cricket Council for slow over rate.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will Mayawati bring law and order in UP with support from Mukhtar Ansari?
- Watch: Shocking footage of Delhi woman throwing her child down stairs
- Europe: Frozen Danube river becomes skaters' paradise
- J&K: 10 soldiers killed, 4 missing as 2 avalanches hit Gurez sector
- Mexico's Colima volcano eruption spurs ash warning
- 1st T20I: On debut, did Parvez Rasool insult the national anthem during India-England match?
- Pakistan may not qualify for 2019 Cricket World Cup: ICC
- WATCH: MS Dhoni accurately predicts Joe Root's next step, stump mic captures all!
- WATCH: Did Parvez Rasool insult national anthem prior to 1st T20I between India and England?
- Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva Solanki survive road accident: Report