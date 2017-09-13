Pakistan to host World XI for three consecutive years: PCB chairman

New Delhi: Cricket in Pakistan is taking small steps as currently a World XI squad is touring the troubled country for a T20 series. Pakistan have been deprived of regular international cricket for well over a decade as teams from around the world have consistently refused touring there, citing security reasons.

But in a move to put international cricket back in Pakistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), have come together to have the World XI matches.

Now if one is to believe the PCB chairman Najam Sethi, the World XI squad will tour Pakistan for three consecutive years.

As reported by IANS, Sethi was quoted to be saying by The Guardian, "The World XI series is now planned for every year for three years. This is the first of the three series and there will be two more in the next years.”

He also said, "Once this (World XI tour) is done, the Sri Lankans have committed to play one or two matches in Lahore next month and then the West Indies have committed to me that they will come for three matches in November.”

He further said, "If there is no untoward incident that mars any of these events then I'd imagine by next year at least one or two big teams will come to Pakistan."