Pakistan U-19 cricketer Muhammad Zaryab commits suicide

Karachi: An U-19 cricketer from Karachi who represented his city at the national level committed suicide on Tuesday morning, apparently due to depression after selection snubs and problems with his coaches.

Aamir Hanif, who played five one-day internationals in the early 90s, said his son, Muhammad Zaryab, was found hanging from a ceiling in his room at their home in Malir.

"Last night he was with us at dinner and was very depressed. I remember him saying that 'cricketers are useless and of no use'. At that time I didn’t understand what he meant," Hanif said.

"But this morning I was shocked and so angry over what he did. He had been complaining to me for the last few months that coaches were not giving him fair chances and attention in the Karachi under-19 team," Hanif said.

Police said that the family had not registered any case and had neither agreed to a post-mortem.

"We are investigating but it appears to be a suicide case," one officer said.

Hanif said his son was depressed as two months ago he went with the Karachi junior team to Lahore and was sent back by the coaches who said he had a shoulder injury.

"He insisted the injury was not serious enough and the coaches were not fair to him. What can I say, I hope that no other player has to go through what my son has been. Youngsters should treat cricket like cricket."