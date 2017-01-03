Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar creates world record for officiating most International matches

New Delhi: Pakistan's Aleem Dar set the world record for having officiated in the most number of International matches across all formats of cricket.

The 48-year-old, who is presently being assigned the duty of officiating in the South Africa-Sri Lanka Test series, took charge of his 332nd international cricket match as an umpire, hence breaking the earlier record set by retired South African umpire Rudi Koertzen, who had the experience of 331 international matches.

Aleem Dar made his umpiring debut in the year 2000 and has officiated in a total of 405 matches, including 332 games as an on-field umpire and 73 matches as a TV umpire in an illustrious career spanning more than 15 years thus far.

Dar has also been named ICC Umpire Of the Year on three occasions - 2009, 2010 and 2011. He was also givent he responsibility of officiating at the 2011 World Cup final.

The 48-year-old is also cruising in to break Steve Bucknor's record of officiating in most number of Test matches, with just one behind the Jamaican's tally of 128 Tests.