Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 live updates

Pakistan take on in-form Afghanistan for the Super four round of the 2018 Asia Cup on Friday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. 

Follow the live updates here:

# Mohammad Shahzad and Ihsanullah Janat come to bat first against Pakistan.

# In the other match, India won the toss and chose to field against Bangladesh. Click here to check live updates from the match.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

# Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi

# Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan!

 

 

Afghanistan have been gritty in their performance as they secured comprehensive wins over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, taking everyone by surprise. The on-song Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman eye another stellar show against heavyweights Pakistan.

Pakistan, on the other hand, would look to regroup after an eight-wicket loss to arch-rival India in their last match. Pakistan had earlier defeated Hong Kong which helped them advance to the Super four round. They will have to put up a good show on Friday as Afghanistan seem to be in no mood to back out. 

Squad:

Afghanistan (From): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Javed Ahmadi

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi

