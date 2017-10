Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Likely XIs, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: Medium pacer Hasan Ali finished with a career-best bowling to anchor Pakistan's convincing seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Hasan, who took 14 wickets in Pakistan's preceding 5-0 whitewash of the one-day series, took 3-23 in 3.3 overs as Pakistan skittled Sri Lanka out for a paltry 102 in 18.3 overs.

Pakistan did lose Fakhar Zaman (six), Babar Azam (one) and Ahmed Shehzad (22) but were seen through to the target by Shoaib Malik 42 not out and Mohammad Hafeez 25 not out with 16 balls to spare.

That gave Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

They will play the second match today, before flying to Lahore for the last match on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the second match:

Date: October 27 (Friday)

Time: 8 pm local time, 9:30 pm IST, 9 pm Pakistan time

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

TV Listings:

Sony Six, ESPN HD in India

PTV Sports, Ten Sports in Pakistan

SLRC in Sri Lanka

Live streaming:

Sony Liv in India

Daily Pakistan Live in Pakistan

Live scores:

Twitter (ICC Live)

Likely XIs:

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

Sri Lanka: Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Mahela Udawatte, Ashan Priyanjan, Dasun Shanaka, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera (capt.), Sachith Pathirana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Gamage

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (capt), Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Sachith Pathirana, Vikum Sanjaya, Lahiru Gamage, Seekkuge Prasanna, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chaturanga de Silva

