Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Mohammad Amir limps off the field on Day 2

New Delhi: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir limped off the field during second day's play of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Saturday.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the 25-year-old has been taken for an MRI scan. Amir hurt his right shin during the opening day's play of the day-night Test. He returned to the dressing room for treatment after bowling just three deliveries of his 17th over.

The left-arm pacer bowled two overs on Day 2 but left the field again, then was being taken to a hospital.

He has so far played 29 Tests, 36 ODIs and 31 T20Is with 94, 55 and 34 wickets respectively.

Sri Lanka won the first Test 21 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan are hosting Sri Lanka in a full series consisting of two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is. The last of the T20Is is scheduled to be played in Lahore.