Pakistan vs World XI, 2nd T20I: Date, live streaming, TV listing, time in IST, venue, squads

Without a day’s break, the teams now square up in the second T20 international. It makes Wednesday’s game a must-win for World XI. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 13:12
Pakistan vs World XI, 2nd T20I: Date, live streaming, TV listing, time in IST, venue, squads
Twitter/ ICC

New Delhi: Pakistan and World XI will play each other in the second T20 international of the three-match series on Wednesday. Pakistan have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after they won the first T20 by 20 runs on Monday.

Without a day’s break, the teams now square up in the second T20 international. It makes Wednesday’s game a must-win for World XI. Here are some important details on the game:

Date

The second T20 game will be on September 13.

Live streaming

The live streaming of the match will be available on Cricketgateway.com, al be it in only some countries.

TV listing

Indian viewers can catch the action on DSports.

Time in IST

The match will being at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Squads

Pakistan:

Sarfraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf , Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Usman Khan, Sohail Khan

World XI:

Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, George Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir 

