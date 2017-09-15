close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 12:59
Pakistan vs World XI, 3rd T20I: Date, live streaming, TV listing, time in IST, venue, squads

New Delhi: The third and final T20 between Pakistan and World XI will take place on Friday. The series is locked at 1-1 with everything to play for in the final match. While Pakistan won the first match by 20 runs, World XI won the second game by 7 wickets. Here are the details on action in the final T20:

Date of the third and final T20

The third T20 game will be on September 15.

Live streaming of the match

The live streaming of the match will be available on Cricketgateway.com, al be it in only some countries.

TV listing

Indian viewers can catch the action on DSports.

Time in IST

The match will being at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Here are the two squads

Pakistan:

Sarfraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf , Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Usman Khan, Sohail Khan

World XI:

Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, George Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir 

TAGS

Pakistan vs World XILive streamingtime in ist

