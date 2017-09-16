close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pakistan vs World XI: Pakistani fans sarcastically thanks George Bailey for torturous knock in series decider

Pakistan fans took pleasure in finding the weak link in the World XI's line up. And they found in George Bailley. The Aussie batsman managed just three runs after playing 12 balls.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 23:22
Pakistan vs World XI: Pakistani fans sarcastically thanks George Bailey for torturous knock in series decider
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)

New Delhi: Since the arrival of Faf du Plessis-led World XI team for the Independence Cup in Lahore, Pakistan cricket fans are in an overdrive mode. They declared the successful completion of the three-match T20I series as a symbol of peace in the troubled country. The series itself served as the return of cricket in Pakistan.

Pakistan celebrated the return of international cricket with a thumping 33-run triumph in the third and final T20I match, for a 2-1 series win, at Gaddafi stadium on Friday. In the must win match, Pakistan set a 185-run target for the visitors.

In reply to Pakistan's 184, the World Xi team could make only 150/8 from 20 overs. The visitors were never in contention, but the early departure of Hasahim Amla meant that worst was coming.

But Pakistan fans took pleasure in finding the weak link in World XI's line up. And they found in George Bailley. The Aussie batsman managed just three runs after playing 12 balls.

Here are some of the tweets:

The series was arranged as part of Pakistan`s efforts to bring back international cricket to the country, which has only hosted Zimbabwe for a limited-over series in 2015.

Pakistan hopes the successful staging of this series will help them host Sri Lanka for a Twenty20 international on October 29, at the end of their full series in the United Arab Emirates.

A month later they are also likely to host the West Indies for three Twenty20 matches.

TAGS

Pakistan vs World XIFaf du PlessisIndependence CupGeorge Bailleycricket news

From Zee News

No Muhammad Hafeez in Pakistan squad for two-Test series against Sri Lanka
cricket

No Muhammad Hafeez in Pakistan squad for two-Test series ag...

EPL Saturday Report: Six-goal Manchester City go top, Liverpool held by Burnley
English Premier LeagueFootball

EPL Saturday Report: Six-goal Manchester City go top, Liver...

Watch: MS Dhoni shows off football skills with &#039;wrong shoes&#039;
cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni shows off football skills with 'wrong...

Shikhar Dhawan shares emotional Twitter post ahead of wife&#039;s surgery
cricket

Shikhar Dhawan shares emotional Twitter post ahead of wife...

IND vs AUS 2017: Injured Axar Patel ruled out of first 3 ODIs; Ravindra Jadeja replaces him
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS 2017: Injured Axar Patel ruled out of first 3 OD...

Stunning Sebastian Vettel grabs Singapore Grand Prix pole
Other Sports

Stunning Sebastian Vettel grabs Singapore Grand Prix pole

Sourav Ganguly slams Virender Sehwag&#039;s &#039;lack of setting&#039; comment as foolish statement
cricket

Sourav Ganguly slams Virender Sehwag's 'lack of s...

Watch: Virat Kohli says he doesn&#039;t want to disappoint children in special message
cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli says he doesn't want to disappoint...

Sunil Gavaskar questions why there are no Indians playing in PSL
cricket

Sunil Gavaskar questions why there are no Indians playing i...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video