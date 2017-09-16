Pakistan vs World XI: Pakistani fans sarcastically thanks George Bailey for torturous knock in series decider

New Delhi: Since the arrival of Faf du Plessis-led World XI team for the Independence Cup in Lahore, Pakistan cricket fans are in an overdrive mode. They declared the successful completion of the three-match T20I series as a symbol of peace in the troubled country. The series itself served as the return of cricket in Pakistan.

Pakistan celebrated the return of international cricket with a thumping 33-run triumph in the third and final T20I match, for a 2-1 series win, at Gaddafi stadium on Friday. In the must win match, Pakistan set a 185-run target for the visitors.

In reply to Pakistan's 184, the World Xi team could make only 150/8 from 20 overs. The visitors were never in contention, but the early departure of Hasahim Amla meant that worst was coming.

But Pakistan fans took pleasure in finding the weak link in World XI's line up. And they found in George Bailley. The Aussie batsman managed just three runs after playing 12 balls.

Here are some of the tweets:

Faf Duplessis be like: We were 6 balls short! Credit goes to George Bailey for giving maiden over to Raees #PakvWorldX1 #CricletComesHome — Ali Munawar (@ImAlimunawar) September 15, 2017

World XI Lost Because Of Slow Batting Of George Bailey #PAKvWXI — Sir Oggy Billa (@SirOggyBilla) September 15, 2017

George Bailey should be given Pakistani citizenship. — Ujjwarys Targaryen (@SinhaSaahab_) September 15, 2017

George Bailey 3(12) as horrendous as it can get. Expected better from you mate. #PAKvsWXI #IndependenceCup — Zak Mirza (@Iamzakirmirza) September 15, 2017

The series was arranged as part of Pakistan`s efforts to bring back international cricket to the country, which has only hosted Zimbabwe for a limited-over series in 2015.

Pakistan hopes the successful staging of this series will help them host Sri Lanka for a Twenty20 international on October 29, at the end of their full series in the United Arab Emirates.

A month later they are also likely to host the West Indies for three Twenty20 matches.