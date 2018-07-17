हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistani bowler Hasan Ali injured during his ‘bomb explosion’-type celebration

The Pakistani swinger injured himself after scalping a wicket with a ‘bomb explosion’-type celebration.

It was a truly absurd injury that forced Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali to hobble off the field in pain during the match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Monday. The Pakistani swinger injured himself after scalping a wicket with a ‘bomb explosion’-type celebration. Needless to say, Twitter is trolling the heck out of him.
 
Ali launched into the celebration after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's Ryan Murray in the 37th over of the match. Ali got Ryan Murray's off stump cartwheeling towards wicketkeeper-captain Sarfraz Ahmed.
 
He then went off into his trademark celebration – the ‘bomb explosion’. Almost immediately, he clutched his neck in pain, and his teammates rushed over to check on him.
 
After receiving a bit of attention, he stopped in his tracks while trying to walk back. 
 
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed that his injury doesn't look serious and will most likely play the third ODI.
 
Needless to say, out came the trolls to feast on such a delicious opportunity:

Pakistan went on to win the match by nine wickets.

