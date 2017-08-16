Pakistani club cricketer Zubair Ahmed dies after being struck by bouncer

New Delhi: In a terrible piece of news coming in from Pakistan, club cricketer Zubair Ahmed died after being struck by a bouncer in a game in Mardan on August 14. A tweet posted from the official handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday read, “Tragic death of Zubair Ahmed is another reminder that safety gear i.e. helmet must be worn at all times. Our sympathies with Zubair's family.”

Now it is not exactly clear whether the cricketer was wearing a helmet or not but the tweet posted suggests that he was not. Ahmed played four T20 matches for a first-class team Quetta Bears in the year 2014. He also scored 111 not out in one of those four matches but could not get back playing above the club level again.

Though it cannot be confirmed, reports from Pakistan have suggested that the cricketer was hit by a bouncer on his head.

Tragic death of Zubair Ahmed is another reminder that safety gear i.e. helmet must be worn at all times. Our sympathies with Zubair's family pic.twitter.com/ZNmWDYaT5w — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) August 16, 2017

This news has come just hours after Australian star David Warner was hit in the head by a ball from Josh Hazlewood during a practice match in Darwin in Australia.

It must be remembered that less than three years ago, Aussie batsman Phil Hughes had passed away after being struck by a bouncer in a first-class match in his home country. After that incident, safety rules in cricket were revisited. But these latest episodes suggest that these rules may need a relook once again.