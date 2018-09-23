हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistani fan sings Indian National Anthem

Pakistani cricket fan sings Indian National Anthem, says gesture of peace

A Pakistani cricket fan has set social media abuzz with his heartwarming gesture. 

Adil Taj was seen singing the Indian national anthem during a match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. Adil said that the move was a gesture of peace from his side. He also revealed that he had goosebumps when he first heard the Indian national anthem in a Bollywood movie. 

"The moment Indian national anthem was played, I got reminded of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan stating that If India moved one step ahead then we should move two steps further. It was a small gesture from my side towards peace, towards respect," Adil told news agency ANI. 

"I got goosebumps when I first heard the anthem in a Bollywood movie," Adil added. Taj has already made similar plans ahead of the Sunday’s super four match between the two sides. He said that he was planning to stitch the India-Pakistan flag and wear it during the clash. 

"I am very excited ahead of the match. I am planning to stitch India-Pakistan flags together and wear it for tomorrow’s match. That would be another positive message from my side," he said.

Taj further wished for more bilateral series between India and Pakistan so that fans, from both the countries, did not have to wait for ICC tournaments like the World Cup and Asia Cup to see the two sides play. 

"Sports unite countries. We would again like to have regular series between the two countries. It will play a positive role towards peace, according to me," he concluded.

India and Pakistan did have regular bilateral series in the past but as the political relations between the two countries worsened, bilateral series' came to a halt. 

(With ANI inputs)

