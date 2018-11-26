Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam takes on journalist Zainab Abbas over 'son' tweet

Cricketer Babar Azam responded angrily on Sunday to Pakistani journalist Zainab Abbas who referred to him as 'son-like' to Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur.

Azam scored his maiden century in Test cricket on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand on Sunday, finishing the day's play on an unbeaten 127.

Soon after the milestone, fans, journalists as well as former cricketers like Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter to commend him following his impressive performance.

Congratulations on first Test 100 Babar Azam! It is always a special moment, I still remember mine Well played Haris Sohail hope we will get quick wkts tomorrow, must win game#PAKvNZ — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 25, 2018

Abbas was amongst those who congratulated the 24-year-old cricketer with the following tweet- “Well played Babar Azam – loved how the boys went congratulating Mickey Arthur celebrating his “son’s” century.”

Well played @babarazam258 - loved how the boys went congratulating Mickey Arthur celebrating his “son’s” century #PakvNZ — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) November 25, 2018

However, Azam failed to comprehend the meaning of the statement and reacted angrily, having deemed it as a negative remark.

“Think before you say something and don’t try to cross your limits,” said Azam.

Think before u say something and don’t try to cross ur limits!!! https://t.co/w8I8139OeY — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 25, 2018

Pakistan will be looking to register another strong performance on day three against New Zealand, setting the stage for a series-levelling win.