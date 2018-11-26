हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam takes on journalist Zainab Abbas over 'son' tweet

Azam scored his maiden century in Test cricket on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand on Sunday.  

Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam takes on journalist Zainab Abbas over &#039;son&#039; tweet
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Cricketer Babar Azam responded angrily on Sunday to Pakistani journalist Zainab Abbas who referred to him as 'son-like' to Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur.

Azam scored his maiden century in Test cricket on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand on Sunday, finishing the day's play on an unbeaten 127. 

Soon after the milestone, fans, journalists as well as former cricketers like Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter to commend him following his impressive performance.

Abbas was amongst those who congratulated the 24-year-old cricketer with the following tweet- “Well played Babar Azam – loved how the boys went congratulating Mickey Arthur celebrating his “son’s” century.”  

However, Azam failed to comprehend the meaning of the statement and reacted angrily, having deemed it as a negative remark.  

“Think before you say something and don’t try to cross your limits,” said Azam.

Pakistan will be looking to register another strong performance on day three against New Zealand, setting the stage for a series-levelling win.  

Babar AzamPakistanNew ZealandMickey Arthur

