Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez calls Virat Kohli best batsman in current generation

New Delhi: Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez organised a chat session on Twitter, asking fans and followers to put across their questins with hash tag #AskMH.

While quite a few questions were asked, ranging from Hafeez's favourite food to favourite cricket ground, one question stood up in which he was asked about the best batsman of the generation.

"@MHafeez22 best batsman of this generation?", asked the fan.

Hafeez, though admitted that he admires quite a few batsmen but believes Virat Kohli is the best in modern generation. "There r few around the world but @imVkohli is the best among all," Hafeez replied.

There r few around the world but @imVkohli is the best among all https://t.co/uiPhQki5Nd — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 28, 2017

Hafeez, who played the last of his 50 Tests for Pakistan in August 2016, averages 39.22 in the 5-day format having scored 3452 runs including 9 centuries and 12 fifties.

In ODIs, he has won 190 caps scoring 5876 runs at 33.01 and picking 133 wickets at an economy of 4.14. He was also a part of Pakistan's 2017 ICC Champions Trophy winnign squad.

He also has 78 T20I matches under his belt, in which he has scored 1619 runs and claimed 46 wickets.

Earlier, Pakistani speedster Mohammad Amir had also named Virat Kohli as the best batsman of present generation.