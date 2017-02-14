Pakistani cricketer Nasir Jamshed arrested by British Agency in connection with spot-fixing case
The agency said that they are working closely with the PCB and ICC`s anti-corruption units as a part of the ongoing investigation.
Islamabad: Pakistan`s opening batsman Nasir Jamshed has been arrested by Britain`s National Crime Agency in connection with the alleged spot-fixing case.
The British agency on Monday confirmed the arrest of Jamshed including two others, but refused to identify them.
However, Geo TV quoted sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) as saying that the arrested men were Pakistani batsman Jamshed and a person named Yousuf, a suspect in the Pakistan Super League spot-fixing investigation.
The agency, in a press statement, said "Two men in their thirties have been arrested by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers in connection with bribery offences as part of an ongoing investigation into international cricket match spot-fixing."
This development came a day after PCB executive committee chairman Najam Sethi informed that Jamshed has been provisionally suspended from playing all forms of cricket for violating the cricket body`s anti-corruption code.
PCB had also suspended Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif under its Anti-Corruption Code as part of an ongoing investigation into an international syndicate which is believed to be attempting to corrupt the ongoing PSL being played in Dubai.
