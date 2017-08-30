close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pakistani cricketer Sharjeel Khan banned for 5 years over PSL spot-fixing scandal

The tribunal, headed by a former judge of the Lahore High Court, announced its verdict on Sharjeel and will soon decide Khalid Latif's fate in the same mater.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 14:29
Pakistani cricketer Sharjeel Khan banned for 5 years over PSL spot-fixing scandal
PTI

New Delhi: Pakistan's anti-corruption tribunal Wednesday banned opener Sharjeel Khan for five years over a spot fixing case that has rocked the Pakistan Super League.

"Sharjeel is banned for five years, which has two-and-a-half year suspended, after the proceedings of the case," said Asghat Haider, who headed the three-member tribunal.

The tribunal, headed by a former judge of the Lahore High Court, announced its verdict on Sharjeel and will soon decide Khalid Latif's fate in the same mater.

The PCB, on Tuesday, finished its final arguments and filed all evidences against Sharjeel and Khalid, who were sent back from Dubai in February on the second day of the PSL after the anti-corruption unit of the PCB found them involved in suspicious activities including meeting with bookmakers.

Sharjeel and his lawyer Shaigan Ejaz had accepted the authority of the tribunal and appeared in all hearings, and also made it clear they had full faith in the tribunal.

On the other hand, Khalid and his lawyer Badar Alam kept on challenging the constitutional validity of the tribunal and its appointed members.

In early 2011, another Pakistan captain Salman Butt, and pacers Muhammad Aamir and Muhammad Asif were given minimum five-year bans by a ICC anti-corruption tribunal for spot- fixing during the series in England in 2010.
All three completed their bans and are now playing competitive cricket with Aamir having made a comeback to the Pakistan national team.

In 2012-13, Pakistan's Test leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was imposed a life ban by an anti-corruption tribunal of the England and Wales Cricket Board for fixing in English county cricket while playing for Essex.

Other players have also been fined for not cooperating with the Justice Qayyum inquiry.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Sharjeel KhanPSL spot-fixing scandalPakistan CricketPCBcricket news

From Zee News

Twitterati in glee as Ashes rivals go down within two days
cricket

Twitterati in glee as Ashes rivals go down within two days

Shakib Al Hasan creates yet another milestone in Bangladesh’s most memorable triumph
cricket

Shakib Al Hasan creates yet another milestone in Bangladesh...

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag hail Bangladesh&#039;s historic victory over Australia
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag hail Bangladesh's hi...

Rio Oylmpian David Torrence found dead in swimming pool
Other Sports

Rio Oylmpian David Torrence found dead in swimming pool

Shakib-al-Hasan, Taijul Islam guide Bangladesh to first ever Test triumph over Australia
cricket

Shakib-al-Hasan, Taijul Islam guide Bangladesh to first eve...

Lasith Malinga to replace Chamara Kapugedara as captain for 4th ODI against India
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Lasith Malinga to replace Chamara Kapugedara as captain for...

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez calls Virat Kohli best batsman in current generation
cricket

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez calls Virat Kohli best...

WATCH: Sohail Tanvir claims 5 wickets for 3 runs, most economical in T20 cricket
cricket

WATCH: Sohail Tanvir claims 5 wickets for 3 runs, most econ...

David Warner buries sub-continent hatchet, slams second Test ton in Asia
cricket

David Warner buries sub-continent hatchet, slams second Tes...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video