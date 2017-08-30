Pakistani cricketer Sharjeel Khan banned for 5 years over PSL spot-fixing scandal

New Delhi: Pakistan's anti-corruption tribunal Wednesday banned opener Sharjeel Khan for five years over a spot fixing case that has rocked the Pakistan Super League.

"Sharjeel is banned for five years, which has two-and-a-half year suspended, after the proceedings of the case," said Asghat Haider, who headed the three-member tribunal.

The tribunal, headed by a former judge of the Lahore High Court, announced its verdict on Sharjeel and will soon decide Khalid Latif's fate in the same mater.

The PCB, on Tuesday, finished its final arguments and filed all evidences against Sharjeel and Khalid, who were sent back from Dubai in February on the second day of the PSL after the anti-corruption unit of the PCB found them involved in suspicious activities including meeting with bookmakers.

Sharjeel and his lawyer Shaigan Ejaz had accepted the authority of the tribunal and appeared in all hearings, and also made it clear they had full faith in the tribunal.

On the other hand, Khalid and his lawyer Badar Alam kept on challenging the constitutional validity of the tribunal and its appointed members.

In early 2011, another Pakistan captain Salman Butt, and pacers Muhammad Aamir and Muhammad Asif were given minimum five-year bans by a ICC anti-corruption tribunal for spot- fixing during the series in England in 2010.

All three completed their bans and are now playing competitive cricket with Aamir having made a comeback to the Pakistan national team.

In 2012-13, Pakistan's Test leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was imposed a life ban by an anti-corruption tribunal of the England and Wales Cricket Board for fixing in English county cricket while playing for Essex.

Other players have also been fined for not cooperating with the Justice Qayyum inquiry.

(With PTI inputs)