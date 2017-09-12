Pakistani fans miss MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli in World XI squad

New Delhi: Pakistan are all set to host the World XI for a T20 series as international cricket returns to the nation.

The World XI squad will be led by South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. The series will have three T20 internationals beginning from September 12. All three matches will be played at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

Since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009, no top Test team visited Pakistan due to security concerns and the ICC also refused to send any match referee and umpires for the limited overs series played by Zimbabwe in May, 2015 in Lahore.

Pakistani fans were thrilled at the prospect of global cricket superstars visiting their country after such a long gap. Some, however, wished Indians cricket superstars MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were part of the World XI side.

See the Twitter reactions here:

@imVkohli.we miss u in lahore virat kohli.y u not comeee? — Imran rajput (@Imranra31593414) September 11, 2017

#PAKvWXI Virat Kohli & Indians that is our Pakistani Nation who wants Virat Kohli performance at Lahore with spacious heart.This is cricket — Tahseen Raza (@tahseenraza514) September 11, 2017

#PAKvWXI Virat Kohli MS Dhoni our heartiest wish that come here entertain with their bating with legend style in World 11.Politics Profane — Tahseen Raza (@tahseenraza514) September 11, 2017

Definitely if Indian players like kohli and Dhoni visits to play there will be huge impact of returning of cricket in Pakistan ! https://t.co/OQlPI9a7Y6 — Azhar (@Azharazzu25) September 12, 2017

Really pleased that PCB- ICC have joined hands to bring cricket back home to Pak. Would 've been great to see some Indian players too — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 25, 2017

Why no any Indians in #pakvswxi @cricketaakash ??? Does India supports for international cricket back in Pakistan!!! — Sandesh tiwari (@sandeshrock31) September 11, 2017

Earlier, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi expressed that the World XI would have been better with Indian players.

In an interview to BBC Urdu, Afridi had said, "I am happy that international cricketers are going to play on Pakistani soil, but it would have been even better if Indian players were also included in the World XI team."

World Eleven side: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Colin Miller, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel (SA), George Bailey, Tim Paine, Bn Cutting (Aust), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Grant Elliot (NZ), Paul Collingwood (Eng) Darren Sammy and Samuel Badree (West Indies).