Pakistani fans thank Jasprit Bumrah for visiting Lahore

New Delhi: The absence of Indian cricketers in the recently concluded Independence Cup in Pakistan was one of the talking points in cricket world, with fans from the troubled country expressing shock and dismay in their lost chance to see the likes of Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhonin in action.

But, on a light-hearted note, some Pakistani fans thanked India pacer Jasprit Bumrah for visiting the country in a social media post. The Facebook post soon became viral. And the real cause of such a brouhaha was due to the fact that they have managed to find Indian pacer's doppelganger.

Bumrah's lookalike can be seen in the pics taken during the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and a World XI team led by South African captain Faf du Plessis, which the hosts won 2-1. All the matches were played at the Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium.

Earlier, a lookalike of Indian captain Virat Kohli was spotted in Pakistan.

Indian legends Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh have their lookalikes, and those doppelgangers were frequently spotted in cricket stadiums. Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga also got one lookalike.

Bumrah, who has established himself as one of the integral member of Kohli's all-counquering team, is playing is on national duty as India take on visiting Australia in a limited-overs' series.

India won first of five ODI matches in Chennai on Sunday. Second match of the series will be played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Thursday.