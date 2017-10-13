Pakistani fans want ICC to ban international cricket in India after Guwahati incident

New Delhi: The recent World Economic Forum report on travel safety ranked Pakistan as the fourth most dangerous country in the world. But Pakistani fans think otherwise and claimed that India is unsafe to host international cricket.

Their claim came fueled by the recent untoward incident happened in Guwahati. A rock was thrown at the bus carrying Australian cricket team after David Warner & Co defeated India in the second T20I. The Aussies were returning to the team hotel when the incident happened.

The very next morning, the Assam police caught two individuals in the case, and the situation was controlled.

Taking the opportunity to malign India, Pakistani fans to took to social media platforms and posted inflammatory comments. The fans even asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to ban matches in India.

Here are some of the tweets:

Alhamdullilah. Thanks to Allah . Pakistan is safe country. India is behind in all terrorists activities — Adil Raza (@AdilRaza1991) October 10, 2017

This is the real face of India, so @ICC should ban the cricket in India.These goons terrorise the common ppl &call world's democratic cntry. — дhMд) ┳Дnv!r (@CoMn3rD311) October 12, 2017

And then they say #Pakistan is not a safe place.

I can assure you @AaronFinch5 that Pakistan is ever safer than #India.

We are a peaceful & cricket loving nation

We want our cricket back

And we will do InshaAllah #HopeNotOut https://t.co/1wgI4oV3Us — HAMAS \o/ (@HamasulGhani) October 11, 2017

Hindutva extremists attack Australian #Cricket team's bus with stones after #Australia beat #India.India is unsafe for international Cricket https://t.co/r0FdxIhVzW — Zain Khan (@ZKhanOfficial) October 10, 2017

Here, it's pertinent to mention that Pakistan got a taste of international cricket after eight long years when a World XI team led by South African captain Faf du Plessis played three T20I matches in Lahore last month.

Except for Zimbabwe, which played a low-key limited-overs' series in 2015, no international team had visited Pakistan after the Sri Lankan team was attacked by militants in 2009 at Lahore.

In September, a rock was thrown at Australia team bus in Chittagong, Bangladesh.