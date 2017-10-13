Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Pakistani fans want ICC to ban international cricket in India after Guwahati incident

Except for Zimbabwe, which played a low-key limited-overs' series in 2015, no international team had visited Pakistan after the Sri Lankan team was attacked by militants in 2009 at Lahore.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 13, 2017, 23:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The recent World Economic Forum report on travel safety ranked Pakistan as the fourth most dangerous country in the world. But Pakistani fans think otherwise and claimed that India is unsafe to host international cricket.

Their claim came fueled by the recent untoward incident happened in Guwahati. A rock was thrown at the bus carrying Australian cricket team after David Warner & Co defeated India in the second T20I. The Aussies were returning to the team hotel when the incident happened.

The very next morning, the Assam police caught two individuals in the case, and the situation was controlled.

Taking the opportunity to malign India, Pakistani fans to took to social media platforms and posted inflammatory comments. The fans even asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to ban matches in India.

Here are some of the tweets:

Here, it's pertinent to mention that Pakistan got a taste of international cricket after eight long years when a World XI team led by South African captain Faf du Plessis played three T20I matches in Lahore last month.

In September, a rock was thrown at Australia team bus in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

