Pakistan's ability to host international cricket is crucial for the game: Shashank Manohar

New Delhi: Pakistan are all set to host the World XI team in a three-match T20I series that is scheduled to begin from Tuesday in Lahore and ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar in a statement said that it good for world cricket.

"This is a good day for world cricket as the PCB hosts a World XI in Lahore. It has been a long and tough journey as the PCB, Pakistan players and fans have been starved of the opportunity to stage, play and watch international cricket in their own country."

"The ability of Pakistan to play international cricket at home is crucial to the long term health of the game in Pakistan and one of the main reasons why the ICC established the Pakistan Task Force under the leadership of Giles Clarke, to explore, in partnership with the PCB, how we can get international cricket back to Pakistan safely and on a regular basis."

Manohar wished luck to both the sides and hailed the passion for cricket that the Pakistan fans have for the game.

"I send both teams and the PCB the very best wishes from the whole cricket family for a competitive series that the passionate fans in Pakistan can enjoy. I sincerely hope that this week’s games mark the start of a steady flow of international cricket to this great cricket nation," he added.

Pakistan was barred from hosting international matches after a group of gunmen attacked Sri Lankan team during their 2009 tour. They only managed to host Zimbabwe for a bilateral tie in 2015 since then.