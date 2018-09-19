हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman falls for a duck first time ever in his international career

For the first time ever in his international career, he had to walk off the field without troubling the scorers.

Pakistan&#039;s Fakhar Zaman falls for a duck first time ever in his international career

New Delhi: After scoring 1735 runs in 40 innings, Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman on Wednesday went for a duck at the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

For the first time ever in his international career, he had to walk off the field without troubling the scorers.

Zaman attempted to pull Bhuvneshwar Kumar's short-pitched delivery but ended up skiing a catch to Yuzvendra Chahal at mid-wicket early in the fourth over. Pakistan were reduced to 3/2.

On the contrary, Zaman has been extraordinarily playing so far, to the extent of breaking several records.

In July this year, the Pakistani batsman became the fastest to reach 1,000 runs in One Day Internationals. He achieved this feat in the fifth and final ODI against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. 

Zaman took 18 innings to complete 1,000 in the ODIs. He broke the record (21 innings) jointly held by Vivian Richards, Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott, Quinton de Kock and Babar Azam. 

He became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double century in One Day Internationals. His 156-ball 210* against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo broke the 21-year-old record held by Saeed Anwar’s 194 for the highest ODI score by a Pakistani batsman. Zaman’s double-ton also became the fifth-highest score in an innings.

Tags:
Fakhar ZamanAsia Cup 2018Dubai International Cricket Stadiumone day internationals

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close