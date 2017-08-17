close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pakistan's Umar Akmal in trouble over outburst against head coach Mickey Arthur

The PCB said a `show-cause` notice has been issued to Akmal following the outburst.

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 16:11
Pakistan&#039;s Umar Akmal in trouble over outburst against head coach Mickey Arthur
Reuters

Lahore: Umar Akmal faces sanction from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following the out-of-favour batsman`s public outburst against head coach Mickey Arthur.

Akmal addressed a news conference on Wednesday in which he lashed out at Arthur, accusing the South African of insulting him and refusing him access to the coaching facilities at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

"I accept my fitness isn`t up to the mark, and I am trying to work on it, and I asked to be allowed a trainer to help me," Akmal said.

"But Mickey said I shouldn't`t even have come to the NCA and should be playing club cricket instead," he said, claiming Arthur`s language as "demeaning and insulting".

The PCB said a `show-cause` notice has been issued to Akmal following the outburst.

"The middle-order batsman has seven days to file a reply," the board said on its Twitter feed.

Arthur, who had sent Akmal back from the Champions Trophy squad in England for failing fitness tests, confirmed an exchange of words with the 27-year-old.

"I did tell him a few home truths and said he was always looking for excuses instead of looking at himself," the former South Africa and Australia coach told ESPNcricinfo.

"I also told him that he had to earn the right to use our support staff because he is not a contracted cricketer. He can`t just walk in here and demand what he wants."

TAGS

Umar AkmalMickey ArthurPakistan Cricket BoardPCBcricket news

From Zee News

Team India will be No 1 if they beat South Africa, Australia and England in their respective homes
cricket

Team India will be No 1 if they beat South Africa, Australi...

La Liga Preview: History repeats itself in several grounds as new season kicks off
Football

La Liga Preview: History repeats itself in several grounds...

Badminton

16-year-old Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen wins Bulgaria Open...

What is Yo-Yo fitness Test that Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina failed ahead of ODI squad selection?
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

What is Yo-Yo fitness Test that Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina...

Mohammed Shami calls current Team India coaching staff as one of the best
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Mohammed Shami calls current Team India coaching staff as o...

Shoaib Akhtar shares throwback moment with Shah Rukh Khan, calls him most humble man
cricket

Shoaib Akhtar shares throwback moment with Shah Rukh Khan,...

Sania Mirza - Peng Shuai progress, Ramkumar Ramanathan crashes out of Cincinnati Masters
Tennis

Sania Mirza - Peng Shuai progress, Ramkumar Ramanathan cras...

Ben Duckett takes as subtle dig at R Ashwin as PCA announce Indian offie&#039;s association with Worcestershire
cricket

Ben Duckett takes as subtle dig at R Ashwin as PCA announce...

WATCH: After facing defeat against John Cena, Jinder Mahal bounces back to Baron Corbin
Other Sports

WATCH: After facing defeat against John Cena, Jinder Mahal...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video