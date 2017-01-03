close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Pakistan's Yasir Shah termed as 'run-conceding machine' for another dismal show in Australia

After conceding more than 200 runs at an economy rate of over five in the Boxing Day Test, the leggie also conceded 132 runs on Day 1 of Sydney Test.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 19:34
Pakistan&#039;s Yasir Shah termed as &#039;run-conceding machine&#039; for another dismal show in Australia

New Delhi: Pakistan leg spinner Yasir Shah didn't live up to expectations on his side's tour to Australia after continuing to concede tons of runs.

After conceding more than 200 runs at an economy rate of over five in the Boxing Day Test, the leggie also conceded 132 runs – Pakistan's most expensive bowler on Day of third Test in Sydney – at an economy rate of 4.4 per over.

The spinner's performance didn't go down well with twitter users and as expected, trolls followed.

Australia closed Day 1 of 2nd Test at 365/3 after centuries from David Warner and Matt Renshaw.

First Published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 19:34

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.