Pakistan's Yasir Shah termed as 'run-conceding machine' for another dismal show in Australia

New Delhi: Pakistan leg spinner Yasir Shah didn't live up to expectations on his side's tour to Australia after continuing to concede tons of runs.

After conceding more than 200 runs at an economy rate of over five in the Boxing Day Test, the leggie also conceded 132 runs – Pakistan's most expensive bowler on Day of third Test in Sydney – at an economy rate of 4.4 per over.

The spinner's performance didn't go down well with twitter users and as expected, trolls followed.

Yasir Shah with the ball: Ended 2016 with Double Century.. Began 2017 with Century.. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 3, 2017

Three hundred for Australia

hundred for Warner

hundred for Renshaw

hundred for Yasir Shah as well. Well played Oz's. #AUSvPAK #PAKVSAUS — S H A H I D (@cricket_worm) January 3, 2017

Yasir Shah outside Asia since his 10-fer at Lords Test

315.4-31-1207-16

Avg: 75.43

SR: 118.3

Eco: 3.82#AUSvPAK — JSK (@imjsk27) January 3, 2017

Yasir Shah in test Gets wkts under Batsman Scores.

0-29 Wkts_81

30-50 Wkts_21

50-99 Wkts_16

100 Plus Wkts just 4 totals.

# — MALIK M RASHID (@Malik_M_Rashid) January 3, 2017

Quite a feat.

Yasir Shah becomes the first spinner to concede more than 100 runs in all the matches in a 3 or more tests bi-lateral series. — nravs (@nravs) January 3, 2017

Australia closed Day 1 of 2nd Test at 365/3 after centuries from David Warner and Matt Renshaw.